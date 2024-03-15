SSGC LPG Ltd unveils conspiracy hatched by black marketeers

KARACHI: SSGC LPG Limited (SLL) has successfully unfolded conspiracy by LPG black marketeers, the Company said on Thursday.

SSGC LPG Limited (SLL) is Sui Southern Gas Company Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary Company that operates an LPG Import Terminal at Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi.

SLL is a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) and operates under the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) (MoE-PD). A fully integrated LPG marketing and distribution company, SLL has over the years emerged as the largest importer of LPG in Pakistan. These imports are being made in a highly transparent manner through international bidding in complete adherence to PPRA Rules whereby tenders are being awarded to the most advantageous bidders. All these imports are being made through opening Letters of Credit which are retired through normal banking channels, the Company said.

SLL under the directives of the MOE-PD increased its LPG imports to ensure that there are no shortages of LPG during peak demand seasons. At the same time, SLL stands committed towards ensuring not to provide any room to black marketers who take advantage of these shortages to artificially increase prices of LPG and earn extra profits from the consumers.

There are around more than 250 LPG marketing companies operating in Pakistan. SLL does not have any local allocation of indigenously produced LPG and is totally dependent on imports. SLL’s market share is about 8.0 percent which cannot be termed as monopolistic by any means whereas the other similar companies are operating with larger market share. It is also to be noted that price of indigenous LPG is always lower than imported LPG whereby the importer has to keep its selling price within the OGRA announced price which is equal for importers as well as those having quotas from local producers. Therefore, there is no room for extra profit taking for companies depending upon imports such as SLL.

SLL’s continued success, earned with the right blend of transparency and integrity, has been hard to digest for many circles. It has been noted with grave concern that some vested interests are out there to defame SSGC and SLL, accusing their employees of financial misconduct in LPG imports while also misquoting few Government investigating agencies, MoE-PD and others. These vested interests are clearly passing on frivolous information for developing of news reports that are contradictory to say the least. The management of both the companies has time and again denied those assertions of ‘financial misconduct’. There are routine enquiries / clarifications from Investigating Agencies based on certain complaints, which is normal for any Public Sector SOE.

It is pertinent to point out that most of the complainants are self-proclaimed stakeholders and they themselves do not have any stakes in the LPG market yet they have invariably been involved in making false allegations against SSGC and SLL. Quite clearly these false allegations are being orchestrated by front-men of those individuals whose objective is to benefit from the situation to create shortages and create a black market of LPG for their personal gains.

Being a SOE, SLL has always cooperated in any inquiry conducted by the investigating agencies and provided full support with documentary evidences. The vested interests out there to slander SLL have even gone to the extent of categorically stating that some of their executives charged with misdemeanor have been suspended. Clearly, this is yet another baseless assertion and was spread to create a negative vibe against SLL to hamper its supply chain and its relationship with the Stakeholders.

To reiterate, SLL will continue to improve on its supply chain management and delivery system to facilitate maximum number of customers. In compliance with the directives of the MoE-PD, SLL will keep on bringing LPG at reasonable prices and will remain committed to ensure that there will be no shortage of LPG during Ramazan and Eid.

Ever since its creation more than a decade ago, the SLL management and the team have operated with the highest level of integrity, transparency and dedication while remain committed to ensure supply of quality product at the most competitive price. SLL reserves the right to take legal action against those who have time and again tried to defame the Company and MoE-PD directly and have left no stone unturned in hindering the import of LPG, simply for their own personal gains. The Company also requests its Vendors / Customers not to pay any heed to frivolous assertions made by vested interests and trust SLL to deliver safe and quality LPG hassle-free to their doorsteps.

