PTI core committee demands release of IK

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday demanded immediate release of their founding chairman from “unlawful” detention. The committee which met here was given a detailed briefing by the party’s legal team about the current status of cases against Khan.

It discussed various issues especially the inordinate delay of appeals in cases against Khan, and the safety and security of his spouse Bushra Bibi. The panel also took stock of the recount of votes in various constituencies in Punjab, saying after February 8, the constitutional seats of PTI were being stolen under the pretext of unconstitutional vote recounts and were being gifted to PML-N unlawfully.

The committee reiterated its demand that all these constituencies should also be audited in the light of the actual Form 45 and all PTI’s ‘stolen’ seats should be returned to the party in accordance with the constitution and law.

