CDA speeds up work on road projects

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sped up the work going on several projects to further improve the road infrastructure to facilitate the citizens.

On the direction of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, a new footpath is being constructed in Sector I-8 of Islamabad, which will be completed at a cost of 14 million rupees.

In this regard, tenders have also been published in newspapers. It should be noted that after the scrutiny of the received bids, the construction of the footpath will be started soon. The CDA chairman, while issuing instructions to the officers of the concerned departments, said that such footpaths, which are dilapidated, should be repaired as soon as possible and made functional for the public.

