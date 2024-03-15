AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-15

Mashreq Pakistan announces new appointments

KARACHI: Mashreq Pakistan has announced key leadership appointments within its executive team. Atif Saeed Dar will...
Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

KARACHI: Mashreq Pakistan has announced key leadership appointments within its executive team.

Atif Saeed Dar will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer, Khurram Abid has been designated as Chief Information Officer, and Shahzad Khokhar will fulfil the role of Head of Islamic Banking.

Mashreq Pakistan is a part of Mashreq which is the leading financial institution in the MENA region.

Commenting on these pivotal appointments, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO, Mashreq Pakistan has said that Mashreq’s presence as an international digital leader and innovation-led bank in Pakistan is steadily gaining momentum. I am delighted to extend a warm welcome Atif, Khurram, and Shahzad as they join Mashreq Pakistan.

They have joined us at an opportune time and will play a pivotal role in driving the expansion of Mashreq in the country. The extensive and diverse expertise they bring in the operationally critical areas of finance, transformative technologies and infrastructure, and Shariah finance, is unmatched in the market, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

MENA Mashreq Pakistan Atif Saeed Dar Khurram Abid Shahzad Khokhar

Comments

200 characters

Mashreq Pakistan announces new appointments

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories