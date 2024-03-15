Mashreq Pakistan announces new appointments

KARACHI: Mashreq Pakistan has announced key leadership appointments within its executive team.

Atif Saeed Dar will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer, Khurram Abid has been designated as Chief Information Officer, and Shahzad Khokhar will fulfil the role of Head of Islamic Banking.

Mashreq Pakistan is a part of Mashreq which is the leading financial institution in the MENA region.

Commenting on these pivotal appointments, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO, Mashreq Pakistan has said that Mashreq’s presence as an international digital leader and innovation-led bank in Pakistan is steadily gaining momentum. I am delighted to extend a warm welcome Atif, Khurram, and Shahzad as they join Mashreq Pakistan.

They have joined us at an opportune time and will play a pivotal role in driving the expansion of Mashreq in the country. The extensive and diverse expertise they bring in the operationally critical areas of finance, transformative technologies and infrastructure, and Shariah finance, is unmatched in the market, he added.

