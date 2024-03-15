WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 14, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Mar-24 12-Mar-24 11-Mar-24 8-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10419 0.104428 0.104243 0.104218
Euro 0.819803 0.817889 0.818 0.819028
Japanese yen 0.0050819 0.00510219 0.00510169 0.00507
U.K. pound 0.959909 0.95845 0.962082 0.961189
U.S. dollar 0.749431 0.749257 0.748673 0.749202
Algerian dinar 0.0055757 0.00557636 0.0055742 0.005575
Australian dollar 0.495674 0.495634 0.496421
Botswana pula 0.0551581 0.0552202 0.0550275 0.055141
Brazilian real 0.150497 0.150432 0.150424 0.150609
Brunei dollar 0.562551 0.563012 0.562531 0.562126
Canadian dollar 0.556288 0.555046 0.554943 0.556159
Chilean peso 0.0007765 0.0007754 0.00077587 0.000762
Czech koruna 0.0324443 0.0323625 0.0323024 0.032378
Danish krone 0.109932 0.10968 0.109721 0.109867
Indian rupee 0.0090399 0.00905501 0.0090554
Israeli New Shekel 0.204763 0.205332 0.207504 0.209391
Korean won 0.0005716 0.00057004 0.00056585 0.000563
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44194 2.44217 2.44026
Malaysian ringgit 0.159981 0.160012 0.159819 0.159659
Mauritian rupee 0.0162403 0.0162889
Mexican peso 0.044842 0.0445265 0.0445419 0.044599
New Zealand dollar 0.46075 0.462104 0.462493 0.462969
Norwegian krone 0.0713238 0.0715003 0.072228
Omani rial 1.94911 1.94865 1.94713
Peruvian sol 0.203216 0.203278
Philippine peso 0.0135276 0.0134972 0.0134269 0.013422
Polish zloty 0.190845 0.191322 0.190686 0.190191
Qatari riyal 0.205679
Russian ruble 0.0082443 0.0082612
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199848 0.199802 0.199646
Singapore dollar 0.562551 0.563012 0.562531 0.562126
South African rand 0.0400907 0.0402219 0.040045 0.040147
Swedish krona 0.0732424 0.0732025 0.073124 0.073363
Swiss franc 0.854052 0.854975 0.854357 0.854766
Thai baht 0.0209972 0.0210981 0.0211305 0.021106
Trinidadian dollar 0.110966 0.11073 0.11077 0.110768
U.A.E. dirham 0.204066 0.204018 0.203859
Uruguayan peso 0.0193947 0.0193162 0.0192902 0.019331
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
