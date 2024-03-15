WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 14, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Mar-24 12-Mar-24 11-Mar-24 8-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10419 0.104428 0.104243 0.104218 Euro 0.819803 0.817889 0.818 0.819028 Japanese yen 0.0050819 0.00510219 0.00510169 0.00507 U.K. pound 0.959909 0.95845 0.962082 0.961189 U.S. dollar 0.749431 0.749257 0.748673 0.749202 Algerian dinar 0.0055757 0.00557636 0.0055742 0.005575 Australian dollar 0.495674 0.495634 0.496421 Botswana pula 0.0551581 0.0552202 0.0550275 0.055141 Brazilian real 0.150497 0.150432 0.150424 0.150609 Brunei dollar 0.562551 0.563012 0.562531 0.562126 Canadian dollar 0.556288 0.555046 0.554943 0.556159 Chilean peso 0.0007765 0.0007754 0.00077587 0.000762 Czech koruna 0.0324443 0.0323625 0.0323024 0.032378 Danish krone 0.109932 0.10968 0.109721 0.109867 Indian rupee 0.0090399 0.00905501 0.0090554 Israeli New Shekel 0.204763 0.205332 0.207504 0.209391 Korean won 0.0005716 0.00057004 0.00056585 0.000563 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44194 2.44217 2.44026 Malaysian ringgit 0.159981 0.160012 0.159819 0.159659 Mauritian rupee 0.0162403 0.0162889 Mexican peso 0.044842 0.0445265 0.0445419 0.044599 New Zealand dollar 0.46075 0.462104 0.462493 0.462969 Norwegian krone 0.0713238 0.0715003 0.072228 Omani rial 1.94911 1.94865 1.94713 Peruvian sol 0.203216 0.203278 Philippine peso 0.0135276 0.0134972 0.0134269 0.013422 Polish zloty 0.190845 0.191322 0.190686 0.190191 Qatari riyal 0.205679 Russian ruble 0.0082443 0.0082612 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199848 0.199802 0.199646 Singapore dollar 0.562551 0.563012 0.562531 0.562126 South African rand 0.0400907 0.0402219 0.040045 0.040147 Swedish krona 0.0732424 0.0732025 0.073124 0.073363 Swiss franc 0.854052 0.854975 0.854357 0.854766 Thai baht 0.0209972 0.0210981 0.0211305 0.021106 Trinidadian dollar 0.110966 0.11073 0.11077 0.110768 U.A.E. dirham 0.204066 0.204018 0.203859 Uruguayan peso 0.0193947 0.0193162 0.0192902 0.019331 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

