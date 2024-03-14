AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil climbs to highest close in over a year

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 04:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday to their highest close in more than a year, underpinned by stronger rival edible oils and robust demand from key buyers.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 96 ringgit, or 2.29%, to 4,291 ringgit ($916.10), its highest closing level since March 3, 2023.

Robust performance of competing oils and persistent apprehensions over diminishing reserves in Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest palm oil producer, have heightened demand from key importers such as India, China and the Middle East, Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co, said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.28%, while its palm oil contract added 3.54%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.68%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of February dwindled to their lowest in seven months as production hit a 10-month low, offsetting the slowdown in exports.

Palm oil closes at highest level in over a year

Inventories at the end of last month fell 5% to 1.92 million metric tons from January, crude palm oil production declined 10.18% to 1.26 million tons, while exports plunged 24.75%, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday.

India’s palm oil imports plunged to their lowest level in nine months in February as higher prices prompted buyers to reduce purchases in favour of rival sunflower oil, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

Oil prices climbed in early trade on Thursday, supported by strong demand in the U.S. after gasoline stocks hit a three-month low and crude stockpiles dropped unexpectedly, with supply concerns remaining after Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

Stronger crude oil makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil climbs to highest close in over a year

Turnaround: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points on value-hunting

Rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Proposed US TikTok ban ‘not fair’, China’s foreign ministry says

Oil prices rise as revised IEA forecasts suggest tighter market

New Delhi steps up security ahead of rally by protesting farmers

Gold price per tola increases Rs250 in Pakistan

Read more stories