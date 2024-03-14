Department of Transport, Excise and Taxation: Sharjeel orders revolutionary measures, reforms

KARACHI: Officials from the Department of Transport, Mass Transit, and Excise & Taxation met with Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, and Excise & Taxation, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at his office in Archives Complex, Clifton, Karachi.

During the meetings, Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, directed revolutionary measures and reforms in the Department of Transport and Excise and Taxation. Secretary Excise Atif-ur-Rehman and Secretary Transport Asad Zamin briefed the provincial minister regarding their departments.

DG Excise Aurangzeb Panhwar, along with DG Excise Admin Riaz Hassan Khoso, headed by Secretary Excise and Taxation Atif-ur-Rehman, met with Sharjeel Inam Memon.

During the meeting, Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, instructed the Excise And Taxation officials to take revolutionary steps to make the taxation system effective and organized.

He also instructed them to enhance the efficiency of the taxation system by equipping it with more advanced technology.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon called an important meeting of the excise and taxation department for tomorrow, where crucial decisions are expected.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also met with Transport Secretary Asad Zamin and Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Daiv.

During the meeting with the transport officials, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized providing the best travel facilities to the people. He instructed that the provision of the best travel facilities to the people should be ensured during the holy month of Ramadan.

