AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-14

Cipher, Toshakhana cases: Appeals against convictions: IHC turns down objections over maintainability

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, turned down the prosecution’s objections over the maintainability of appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

A special bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of former Prime Minister Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and former foreign minister Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

After rejecting the objections, the bench decided to hear the arguments on the merits from Monday (March 18).

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah contended that since the original law, promulgated in 1923, did not provide the right of appeal, the Pakistan Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure were invoked to conduct the trial. A provision of the Secrets Act (section 10) allowed an appeal to the extent of trial proceedings, but not against conviction, he added.

In reply to a query by Justice Farooq whether there was no provision of filing an appeal under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the prosecutor replied that the law was silent on the matter. Hamid said that two-member division bench cannot hear an appeal against conviction under the Special Secrets Act.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar rebuffed the arguments of FIA prosecutor Shah over the maintainability of the appeals. He argued that CrPC was applicable in this case. He further claimed that the CrPC would indeed apply to the Official Secrets Act, allowing for an appeal.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the bench dismissed the prosecution’s objection and deferred the hearing of the case till March 18 for arguments on the merits of the appeals.

Khan, Bushra, and Qureshi had filed petitions through counsels, Barrister Ali Zafar, Salman Safdar advocate, and others, and cited the State and chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the interior secretary as respondents.

Khan and Qureshi have challenged the conviction and their 10-year sentence each in the cipher case. Khan and Bushra filed appeals against their conviction in the Toshakhana reference in which they were sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each and a Rs1.54 billion fine.

Khan’s counsel stated in the petition that the appellant along with the co-accused, Qureshi, faced trial in Case FIR No06/23 dated 15.08.2023 (“Cipher Case”) under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 read with Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 1860. The Appellant was arrested on 15.08.2023 and is aggrieved with the conviction and sentence awarded in the instant case through judgment dated 30.01.2024 passed by Abu-al Hasnat Muhammad Zulgarnain, Special Judge (Official Secrets Act, 1923), Islamabad.

Therefore, he prayed that the judgements passed by the NAB authorities and Special Judge in jail trials of Toshakhana and cipher cases be set aside, they be acquitted from charges and their sentence and conviction may be suspended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Islamabad High Court Imran Khan cipher Bushra Bibi Toshakhana cases

Comments

200 characters

Cipher, Toshakhana cases: Appeals against convictions: IHC turns down objections over maintainability

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Country’s payment infrastructure shows a robust growth

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Senate by-elections through secret ballot today

KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Read more stories