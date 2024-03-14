Gold prices slump

KARACHI: Gold on Wednesday saw a big drop in its value on the local market but silver remained steady, traders said.

A significant fall in gold prices broke the local market uptrend streak, slumping by Rs1800 and Rs1544 to settle at Rs228300 per tola and Rs195730 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood at $2179 per ounce, which is further added with a $20 premium by the local market for its deals Silver prices remained firm at Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams with its global market value cited at $24.25 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024