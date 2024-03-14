WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 13, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Mar-24 11-Mar-24 8-Mar-24 7-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104428 0.104243 0.104218 0.104294 Euro 0.817889 0.818 0.819028 0.817951 Japanese yen 0.0051022 0.00510169 0.00507 0.005041 U.K. pound 0.95845 0.962082 0.961189 0.957592 U.S. dollar 0.749257 0.748673 0.749202 0.750758 Algerian dinar 0.0055764 0.0055742 0.005575 0.005589 Australian dollar 0.495634 0.496421 0.494449 Botswana pula 0.0552202 0.0550275 0.055141 0.055031 Brazilian real 0.150432 0.150424 0.150609 0.152105 Brunei dollar 0.563012 0.562531 0.562126 0.56144 Canadian dollar 0.555046 0.554943 0.556159 0.55719 Chilean peso 0.0007754 0.00077587 0.000762 0.000765 Czech koruna 0.0323625 0.0323024 0.032378 0.03225 Danish krone 0.10968 0.109721 0.109867 0.109715 Indian rupee 0.009055 0.0090554 0.009069 Israeli New Shekel 0.205332 0.207504 0.209391 0.209125 Korean won 0.00057 0.00056585 0.000563 0.000562 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44217 2.44026 2.44427 Malaysian ringgit 0.160012 0.159819 0.159659 0.159346 Mauritian rupee 0.0162889 0.016306 Mexican peso 0.0445265 0.0445419 0.044599 0.044484 New Zealand dollar 0.462104 0.462493 0.462969 0.460477 Norwegian krone 0.0713238 0.0715003 0.072228 0.071788 Omani rial 1.94865 1.94713 1.95256 Peruvian sol 0.203216 0.203278 0.201762 Philippine peso 0.0134972 0.0134269 0.013422 0.013433 Polish zloty 0.191322 0.190686 0.190191 0.190138 Qatari riyal 0.205679 0.206252 Russian ruble 0.0082443 0.0082612 0.008273 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199802 0.199646 0.200202 Singapore dollar 0.563012 0.562531 0.562126 0.56144 South African rand 0.0402219 0.040045 0.040147 0.039971 Swedish krona 0.0732025 0.073124 0.073363 0.073068 Swiss franc 0.854975 0.854357 0.854766 0.853474 Thai baht 0.0210981 0.0211305 0.021106 0.021088 Trinidadian dollar 0.11073 0.11077 0.110768 0.110954 U.A.E. dirham 0.204018 0.203859 0.204427 Uruguayan peso 0.0193162 0.0192902 0.019331 0.019369 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

