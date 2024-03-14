WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 13, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 12-Mar-24 11-Mar-24 8-Mar-24 7-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104428 0.104243 0.104218 0.104294
Euro 0.817889 0.818 0.819028 0.817951
Japanese yen 0.0051022 0.00510169 0.00507 0.005041
U.K. pound 0.95845 0.962082 0.961189 0.957592
U.S. dollar 0.749257 0.748673 0.749202 0.750758
Algerian dinar 0.0055764 0.0055742 0.005575 0.005589
Australian dollar 0.495634 0.496421 0.494449
Botswana pula 0.0552202 0.0550275 0.055141 0.055031
Brazilian real 0.150432 0.150424 0.150609 0.152105
Brunei dollar 0.563012 0.562531 0.562126 0.56144
Canadian dollar 0.555046 0.554943 0.556159 0.55719
Chilean peso 0.0007754 0.00077587 0.000762 0.000765
Czech koruna 0.0323625 0.0323024 0.032378 0.03225
Danish krone 0.10968 0.109721 0.109867 0.109715
Indian rupee 0.009055 0.0090554 0.009069
Israeli New Shekel 0.205332 0.207504 0.209391 0.209125
Korean won 0.00057 0.00056585 0.000563 0.000562
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44217 2.44026 2.44427
Malaysian ringgit 0.160012 0.159819 0.159659 0.159346
Mauritian rupee 0.0162889 0.016306
Mexican peso 0.0445265 0.0445419 0.044599 0.044484
New Zealand dollar 0.462104 0.462493 0.462969 0.460477
Norwegian krone 0.0713238 0.0715003 0.072228 0.071788
Omani rial 1.94865 1.94713 1.95256
Peruvian sol 0.203216 0.203278 0.201762
Philippine peso 0.0134972 0.0134269 0.013422 0.013433
Polish zloty 0.191322 0.190686 0.190191 0.190138
Qatari riyal 0.205679 0.206252
Russian ruble 0.0082443 0.0082612 0.008273
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199802 0.199646 0.200202
Singapore dollar 0.563012 0.562531 0.562126 0.56144
South African rand 0.0402219 0.040045 0.040147 0.039971
Swedish krona 0.0732025 0.073124 0.073363 0.073068
Swiss franc 0.854975 0.854357 0.854766 0.853474
Thai baht 0.0210981 0.0211305 0.021106 0.021088
Trinidadian dollar 0.11073 0.11077 0.110768 0.110954
U.A.E. dirham 0.204018 0.203859 0.204427
Uruguayan peso 0.0193162 0.0192902 0.019331 0.019369
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
