5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP, Islamabad

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Wednesday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal capital, and the adjoining areas.

Earthquake tremors occurred in the Upper and Lower Dir, Mohmand, Buner, Orakzai, and Abbottabad areas of KP.

Earthquake tremors also occurred in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

NSMC reported that the epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 130 km.

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

Earlier this year, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country.

The earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.