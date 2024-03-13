AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP, Islamabad

  • NSMC reports that the epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 130 km
BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 10:47pm

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Wednesday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal capital, and the adjoining areas.

Earthquake tremors occurred in the Upper and Lower Dir, Mohmand, Buner, Orakzai, and Abbottabad areas of KP.

Earthquake tremors also occurred in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

NSMC reported that the epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 130 km.

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

Earlier this year, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country.

The earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

earthquake Islamabad Khyber pakhtunkhwa Pakistan earthquake

