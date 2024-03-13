AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
India’s Ashwin reclaims top bowler’s spot after emotional series

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 03:49pm

NEW DELHI: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin reclaimed the top spot in the Test bowler’s rankings on Wednesday following his nine-wicket haul in the fifth and final Test against England last week.

It was a memorable 100th Test match in Dharamsala for India’s spin spearhead, who finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 26 dismissals.

Ashwin, who claimed his 500th Test wicket in the third Test in Rajkot, replaced team mate Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the Test rankings.

Bumrah slipped to third place behind Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, who moved up two rungs after claiming six wickets in the second Test against New Zealand.

It was the sixth time in his career that Ashwin rose to the top spot in ranking and it was an eventful series against England for the 37-year-old.

100-Test milestone ‘just a number’, says India’s Ashwin

The off-spinner temporarily withdrew from the Rajkot Test to be with his ailing mother in Chennai before he reunited with the squad on day four of the contest.

Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, thanked India captain Rohit Sharma for letting him to be with his mother in Chennai when the Test was on.

“Rohit is a special person, an outstanding leader, with a golden heart,” the spinner said. “I saw it first-hand. I’d give my life for him on the field, that’s the kind of captain he is.”

Ravichandran Ashwin

