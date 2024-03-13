Europe stocks open higher

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, after a mixed Asia performance, as slender UK economic growth sparked hopes of an end to recession.

London’s FTSE 100 index grew 0.1 percent to 7,753.30 points, as official data showed the UK economy expanded 0.2 percent in January after a moderate contraction in December.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 8,099.71 points and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.1 percent to 17,991.17.

Asian markets were mixed Wednesday as investors struggled to keep up with Wall Street, though forecast-beating US inflation data did little to dent expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates this year.