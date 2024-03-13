AIRLINK 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.52%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.64%)
FFBL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.24%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HBL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
HUBC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.09%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.08%)
OGDC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
PIAA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.41%)
PPL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.33%)
PRL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.37%)
PTC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.98%)
SEARL 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.49%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.36%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
TRG 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.85%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,611 Decreased By -81 (-1.21%)
BR30 22,206 Decreased By -368.7 (-1.63%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Europe stocks open higher

AFP Published 13 Mar, 2024 02:11pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, after a mixed Asia performance, as slender UK economic growth sparked hopes of an end to recession.

London’s FTSE 100 index grew 0.1 percent to 7,753.30 points, as official data showed the UK economy expanded 0.2 percent in January after a moderate contraction in December.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 8,099.71 points and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.1 percent to 17,991.17.

European stock markets steady before US jobs data

Asian markets were mixed Wednesday as investors struggled to keep up with Wall Street, though forecast-beating US inflation data did little to dent expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates this year.

Europe stock markets

