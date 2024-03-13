AIRLINK 62.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.08%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.1%)
DFML 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
DGKC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.03%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HBL 113.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
MLCF 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.81%)
OGDC 123.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
PAEL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.82%)
PIAA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.15%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
PTC 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SEARL 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.72%)
SNGP 63.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.86%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,702 Increased By 10.5 (0.16%)
BR30 22,634 Increased By 59.4 (0.26%)
KSE100 64,883 Increased By 81 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,718 Decreased By -29.9 (-0.14%)
Palm gains on firmer Dalian rival oils, crude oil prices

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 11:04am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Wednesday, tracking strength in Dalian edible oils, while firmer crude oil prices made palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil future up

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 18 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,147 ringgit ($886.11) during early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract edged 0.08% higher, while its palm oil contract added 0.43%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.33%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices rose on expectations of strong global demand, including in the world’s top consumer the United States, and as even somewhat sticky US inflation did not dent expectations the Fed might start cutting rates soon.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.11% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

  • Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of February dwindled to their lowest levels in seven months as production hit a 10-month low, offsetting the slowdown in exports.

  • Inventories at the end of last month fell 5% to 1.92 million metric tons from levels seen in January, crude palm oil production declined 10.18% to 1.26 million tons, while exports plunged 24.75%, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday.

Palm Oil

