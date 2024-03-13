Palm gains on firmer Dalian rival oils, crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Wednesday, tracking strength in Dalian edible oils, while firmer crude oil prices made palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil future up

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 18 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,147 ringgit ($886.11) during early trade.

Fundamentals

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract edged 0.08% higher, while its palm oil contract added 0.43%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.33%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.