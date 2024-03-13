AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-13

Sindh cabinet: 10 ministers, 3 advisors take oath

The...
Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: Ten ministers and three advisors took oath on Tuesday in the first phase of Sindh cabinet making. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House where Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the newly appointed cabinet members.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Senior Minister was given the portfolios of Transport and Mass Transit, and Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was made minister for Health Department and Population Welfare Department

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi was given the portfolio of Energy Department and Planning & Development Department

Syed Sardar Ali Shah was made the minister for School Education & Literacy Department, College Education Department, and Mines & Minerals Development Department

However, Saeed Ghani become the minister for Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department and Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department; Jam Khan Shoro for Irrigation Department and Food Department (Additional), and Zia ul Hasan for Home Department and Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department In the new cabinet Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar was given the portfolios of Agriculture, Supply & Prices Department, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, and Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment However, Ali Hassan Zardari was made minister for Prisons, and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah was given the portfolios of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Department

The advisors and their respective portfolios are: Allah Dino Khan Bhayo (Forest & Wildlife Department), Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari (Inter-Provincial Coordination Department, and Cooperative Department) and

Syed Najmi Alam (Human Settlement, Spatial Dev. & Social Housing Development and Livestock & Fisheries Department).

The Chief Minister visited Mazar-e-Quaid, laid a wreath, offered Fateha, and recorded impressions in the visitor’s book after the oath-taking ceremony of his cabinet members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Oath taking ceremony Sindh Cabinet Kamran tessori Sindh Governor House

Comments

200 characters

Sindh cabinet: 10 ministers, 3 advisors take oath

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories