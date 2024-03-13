Sindh cabinet: 10 ministers, 3 advisors take oath

KARACHI: Ten ministers and three advisors took oath on Tuesday in the first phase of Sindh cabinet making. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House where Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the newly appointed cabinet members.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Senior Minister was given the portfolios of Transport and Mass Transit, and Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was made minister for Health Department and Population Welfare Department

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi was given the portfolio of Energy Department and Planning & Development Department

Syed Sardar Ali Shah was made the minister for School Education & Literacy Department, College Education Department, and Mines & Minerals Development Department

However, Saeed Ghani become the minister for Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department and Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department; Jam Khan Shoro for Irrigation Department and Food Department (Additional), and Zia ul Hasan for Home Department and Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department In the new cabinet Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar was given the portfolios of Agriculture, Supply & Prices Department, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, and Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment However, Ali Hassan Zardari was made minister for Prisons, and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah was given the portfolios of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Department

The advisors and their respective portfolios are: Allah Dino Khan Bhayo (Forest & Wildlife Department), Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari (Inter-Provincial Coordination Department, and Cooperative Department) and

Syed Najmi Alam (Human Settlement, Spatial Dev. & Social Housing Development and Livestock & Fisheries Department).

The Chief Minister visited Mazar-e-Quaid, laid a wreath, offered Fateha, and recorded impressions in the visitor’s book after the oath-taking ceremony of his cabinet members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024