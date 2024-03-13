AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
Zardari lays floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid

INP Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Tuesday to pay respect to the Father of the Nation after assuming office of the President of Pakistan.

President Zardari laid a floral wreath at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered Fateha. He also penned down comments in the book of visitors.

The president on the occasion was received by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial president PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other senior officers of Sindh government.

Earlier, on his arrival at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a smartly turned out contingent of cadets from the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul presented guard of honour to the President Asif Al Zardari.

It was Asif Ali Zardari’s first visit to Karachi after assuming charge of the office of the president of Pakistan for the second time.

Zardari lays floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid

