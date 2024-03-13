Tree plantation drive begins at SU

HYDERABAD: Sindh University's Sindh Development Studies Center has initiated a planting campaign, which was inaugurated by SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Mohammad Siddique Kalhoro by planting a sapling.

During the campaign, Director Sindh Development Study Centre (SDSC) Professor Dr Irum Khushnood, HANDS Regional Manager Abdul Razzaq Umrani, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto and others also participated and planted the saplings.

Addressing the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro emphasized the challenges associated with maintaining planted greenery, stating that every student and teacher should plant at least one tree on the campus as a gift to the next generation.

He said it was the responsibility of both students and teachers in the maintenance of the plants, expressing the university's ambition to double and triple the number of trees on campus.

He stressed the importance of tree planting in reducing the earth's temperature and increasing rainfall, framing it as a continuous act of charity and reward.

Dr Irum Khushnood affirmed that the planting campaign will continue in the center, ensuring that all planted saplings are fully maintained in accordance with the Vice Chancellor's instructions.

