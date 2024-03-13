AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
PTI leadership seeking NRO: Azma Bukhari

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari has said the parliament would complete its constitutional term. The minister claimed that the PTI leadership was seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance NRO.

“The PML-N always believed in practical work, rather than tall claims and false promises,” she said, adding: “The PML-N leadership wanted democracy to thrive and no one would be allowed to derail the democratic process.”

She further said the PML-N-led government will not allow anyone to destabilize the country. The opposition needs to play a constructive role to strengthening democracy despite their personal interests, she added.

She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to punish all the people involved in the May 9 incident, adding, cases registered against the miscreants would be taken to their logical conclusion.

She warned the government will not tolerate and give concession to anyone who would try to destabilize the country.

The minister claimed that the PTI leadership was seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but its founder must prove his innocence in a court of law, she added. The PTI founder was spreading chaos to disrupt democratic system in the country, she said, adding: “The PML-N always prefers values over power and takes decisions on the national issues in consultation with other political parties.”

NRO PTI leadership Azma Bukhari Punjab Minister for Information

