LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of three cases against the PTI leaders and workers till March 26.

Among others PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, PTI senator Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmed, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid were also produced before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024