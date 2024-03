ISLAMABAD: The electoral entity has fixed for hearing on this March 26 a petition seeking disqualification of newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur from his legislative membership in a land dispute.

A two-member bench comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi is hearing this case on a petition moved by one Muhammad Kafeel.

