Bails of sisters of IK, others extended

LAHORE: Anti-Terror Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim bails of 34 accused including Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan two sisters of former Chairman PTI in Corps Commander House (CCH) attack case till April 20.

Earlier, Uzma and Aleema appeared before the court. Around 34 PTI women have filed interim bail pleas against CCH attack Case.

The court extended the bails of the accused including Sabohi Inaam, Maryam Mazari, Maria Khan, Shumaila Sattar, Khalida Hameed, Sadaf Nadeem, Anila Malik, Robina Zeeshan, and others.

