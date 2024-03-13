Asif Hyder made new Sindh CS

KARACHI: Syed Asif Hyder Shah, BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service was transferred on Tuesday and posted as new Chief Secretary of Sindh with immediate effect.

According to notification, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, posted as Secretary Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division will replace incumbent chief secretary of the province Dr Fakhre Alam, who has been asked to report the establishment division.

Asif Hyder Shah had joined the civil service of Pakistan in 1993. In his previous postings he remained Commissioner Hyderabad, Commissioner Karachi, special secretary cabinet division, federal secretary for culture and secretary power division.

Shah has been a civil engineer by profession. He did his MBA from IBA Karachi, while having a masters degree from Howard University and fellowships of the Howard and Stanford universities. He is a son-in-law of the late former Sindh chief minister Syed Abdullah Shah and a close relative of incumbent CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.