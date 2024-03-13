AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-13

Asif Hyder made new Sindh CS

NNI Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: Syed Asif Hyder Shah, BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service was transferred on Tuesday and posted as new Chief Secretary of Sindh with immediate effect.

According to notification, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, posted as Secretary Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division will replace incumbent chief secretary of the province Dr Fakhre Alam, who has been asked to report the establishment division.

Asif Hyder Shah had joined the civil service of Pakistan in 1993. In his previous postings he remained Commissioner Hyderabad, Commissioner Karachi, special secretary cabinet division, federal secretary for culture and secretary power division.

Shah has been a civil engineer by profession. He did his MBA from IBA Karachi, while having a masters degree from Howard University and fellowships of the Howard and Stanford universities. He is a son-in-law of the late former Sindh chief minister Syed Abdullah Shah and a close relative of incumbent CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh CS Pakistan Administrative Service Syed Asif Hyder Shah

Comments

200 characters

Asif Hyder made new Sindh CS

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories