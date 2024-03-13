AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
APL hands over model village to 60 familiies

Press Release Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: The month of March 2024 will go down the history of Village Fakeer Sher Khan Jatoi in Qamber Shahdadkot, Sindh as the Asia Petroleum Limited (APL) Model Village, a gift to sixty families of the village who suffered from the 2022 devastating floods, was finally handed over to them.

The six-month project implemented through HANDS and engaged villagers, is a testament to the company’s CSR commitment and Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

The APL Model Village comprises of climate resilient, solarized shelters and comes with amenities like solar-powered water supply facility, toilets, solarized renovated school, community center, brick pavements, etc.

Truly a dream comes true for the villagers who lived all their lives in makeshift houses that were further devastated by the 2022 floods.

This dream would not have materialized had it not been for the generosity of the APL shareholders Pakistan State Oil Limited, Infraavest Pvt. Limited (Singapore), VECO International Inc. (USA) and Independent Petroleum Group (Kuwait), the driving force behind APL’s CSR and SDG initiatives especially on the 2022 flood relief activities that left footprints in 14 Sindh and Balochistan districts through distribution of relief goods, mosquito nets, water purifiers, blankets, warm meals, holding of medical camps, and rehabilitation of houses of APL contractors’ employees; conducted on top of the company’s routine CSR initiatives.

In their inauguration speeches, local APL Directors Syed Jehangir Ali Shah, Syed Nadir Shah and Mir Shahzad Khan Talpur and ex-APL MD Babar Hamid Chaudhary who led this undertaking and new CEO Khawar Abbas Jillani, all expressed satisfaction and gratitude for the successful and timely completion of the project. The beneficiaries were told to enjoy their new abode and village amenities, and were reminded to maintain all the facilities and care for their environment as expected of new and good custodians.

HANDS Chief Executive Dr Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed acknowledged the support of APL in fulfilling their mission and reiterated HANDS’ continued efforts to help alleviate the sufferings of the needy throughout Pakistan. Both project teams from APL and HANDS led by Ms Clarita Intal Ahmed and Ali Abbasi, respectively, were also felicitated.

The Village Fakeer Sher Khan Jatoi elders/brothers Mukhtar Ali Jatoiand Sher Ali Jatoiwere especially thanked for their generosity in sharing their land for the water channel, personal cooperation, and for assisting the villagers during the whole process including land allotment.

Asia Petroleum Limited (APL) is a state-of-the-art energy and infrastructure company ensuring safe and secure transportation of Residual Fuel Oil from Port Qasim to Hub through its oil terminal and pipeline system.

floods SDGs families model village HANDS Fakeer Sher Khan Jatoi

