Rates of food items soar, reveals BR survey

ISLAMABAD: The prices of vegetables, fruit, and Ramadan-specific food items have witnessed a significant increase on the first of Ramadan, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Tuesday.

Chicken price went up from Rs15,400 per 40kg to Rs16,800 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 per kg against Rs410 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs750 per kg against Rs700 per kg; egg price went up from Rs6,600 per carton to Rs9,700 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs270 per dozen against Rs248 per dozen.

Prices of Ramadan-specific food items such as besaan went up from Rs225 per kg to Rs275 per kg, the price of traditional drink Jam-e-Shireen normal-size bottle increased from Rs385 to Rs450 per bottle, good quality dates from Rs400 per kg to Rs550 per kg, and other items such as samosa, pakora, fruit chaat have also gone up on the first Iftar.

Mutton and beef prices have also gone up as mutton is available at Rs2,000 per kg against Rs1,900 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,100 per kg against Rs1,000 per kg, and normal beef at Rs900 per kg against Rs800 per kg.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices have started going up as Shan masala price has increased by Rs10 per pack from Rs120 per pack to Rs130 per pack of 39 grams, while the other producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams and are all set to follow the line.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed an increasing trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil prices went up from Rs5,500 per carton to Rs5,900 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs380-390 per packet against Rs340-360 per 900gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price also went up as Dalda ghee is available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin against Rs2,380 and cooking oil at Rs2,550 per 5-litre bottle against Rs2,500. Prior to Ramadan, the milk suppliers have increased the fresh milk price from Rs200 per kg to Rs220 per kg and the yoghurt price from Rs240 per kg to Rs250 per kg.

Overall, vegetable prices witnessed an increasing trend as ginger price in the wholesale market went up from Rs2,300 to Rs2,750 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs575-600 per kg against Rs500-550 per kg, garlic price went up from Rs2,700 to Rs3,000 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-750 per kg against Rs600-650 per kg.

Potato price witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs160-275 to Rs200-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs45-78 per kg against Rs40-70 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs1,250 per to Rs2,250 per basket in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-200 per kg against Rs75-125 per kg, and onion price went up from Rs700-1,000 to Rs1,000-1,300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs250-240 per kg against Rs160-260 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs800 per 5kg to Rs1,200 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs270-290 per kg against Rs200-220 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin also went up from Rs650-750 per 5kg to Rs600-800 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs135-200 per kg against Rs150-175 per kg; tinda price went up from Rs500 to Rs600 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs240-155 per kg against Rs125-150 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs600 per 5kg to Rs630, which in retail are being sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

Bitter gourd price went up from Rs1,250-1,450 to Rs1,350-1,500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs300-350 per kg against Rs280-320 per kg and cucumber price went down from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs75-80 per kg against Rs80-85 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs390 per kg against Rs350 per kg, best quality Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs250-350 per kg against Rs225-310 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs150-200 per kg against Rs145-170 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs140-220 per kg against Rs125-200 per kg. Bananas’ price went up as bananas are available in the range of Rs150-350 per dozen against Rs80-190 per dozen; guava price went up from Rs75-140 per kg to Rs200-280 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs150-250 per kg against Rs120-200 per kg; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs75-325 per dozen against Rs60-300 per dozen with special kinnow at Rs325 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality fruiter at Rs75 per dozen, the cheapest; pomegranate are available in the range of Rs350-500 per kg against Rs250-370 per kg; and grapes are available in the range of Rs400-450 per kg against Rs160-350 per kg. New arrival strawberries are being sold in the range of Rs400-550 per kg.

