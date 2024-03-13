AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-03-13

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A new notification referring to an old one

Anjum Ibrahim Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

“A notification has been issued that Maryam Nawaz will not henceforth be referred to as Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN).”

“Agreed, I reckon a notification appointing her as chief minister (CM) was issued.”

“I am not sure about that, but I strongly recommend that she be referred to as UTNM.”

“You mean CMNM…man, your keyboard is so out of whack!”

“Nope, I meant UTNM or Under Training Maryam Nawaz.”

“Wha…”

“Parveen Rashid, The Trainer par excellence, was by her side, right side if you must know, and we know the tremendous Middlesex (English county) experience that was amassed by…”

“You really need to fix your keyboard now, its Parvez Rashid, and I think for years of service rendered he may get to be a senate member…”

“Speaking of service rendered, The samdhi…”

“Don’t compare apple and…and what’s the cheapest fruit on the market today?”

“Nothing is cheap these days, perhaps a tomato –it is a fruit right which nutritionists describe as a vegetable…”

“An apt analogy. Dar is not a Sharif but described as one…”

“I thought you were going to say Dar is an accountant, described as an economist by Nawaz Sharif.”

“Anyway, I was saddened that in spite of the Sharifs losing many seats because of his seriously flawed policies…”

“Hey, you say tomato the English way and I say tomato the American way.”

“And need I add, the tomato’s width is expanding because of the fertile soil that Nawaz Sharif provides him.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway my point is that in spite of the heavy political costs that the Sharifs have paid the guy did not offer to be without a portfolio…”

“Once you taste sugar, it is kinda addictive.”

“Even if you have diabetes?”

“You heard of insulin.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A new notification referring to an old one

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories