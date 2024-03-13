Shaza Fatima takes charge as Minister for IT

ISLAMABAD: Shaza Fatima Khawaja took charge as Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication on Tuesday.

On arriving at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, she was warmly welcomed by IT and Telecommunication Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy, MoITT Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, and other senior officers of the ministry.

Later, she was given a detailed briefing about the working of the Ministry of IT and Telecom and its attached departments and projects.

