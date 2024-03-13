Maryam meets US diplomat

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with US Consul General Kristin K Hawkins, here on Tuesday in which matters concerning promotion of economic cooperation and increasing scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students in American higher education institutions came under discussion. The need for joint efforts between the United States and Punjab to address climate change was also discussed.

The American Consul General congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her election as the first female Chief Minister.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the US Consul General’s efforts to enhance relations between Punjab and the US. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present at the meeting.

