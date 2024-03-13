Gold prices lower

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday inched down on the local market but silver stood firm, traders said.

After over eight straight sessions, gold finally made a slight decline of Rs100 and Rs86, reducing to Rs230100 per tola and Rs197274 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold was traded at $2197 per ounce, which the local market further adds with a $20 premium for the domestic deals.

Silver prices continued to remain unmoved at Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams with its global value quoted at $24.50 per ounce, traders said.

