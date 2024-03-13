KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.827 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,513.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.899 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.474 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.458 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.638 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.555 billion), Silver (PKR 925.221 million), DJ (PKR 248.160 million), SP 500 (PKR 187.076 million), Natural Gas (PKR 154.284 million), Brent (PKR 151.556 million), Japan Equity (PKR 74.957million), Copper (PKR 30.573 million) and Palladium (PKR 28.769 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 9.353 million were traded.

