AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.33%)
DGKC 68.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.1%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.49%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
HUBC 116.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.2%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-9.94%)
MLCF 37.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.19%)
OGDC 123.59 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.07%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.2%)
PIAA 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.83%)
PRL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.3%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.35%)
SEARL 52.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-4.39%)
SNGP 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.98%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.65%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.51%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-13

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.827 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,513.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.899 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.474 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.458 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.638 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.555 billion), Silver (PKR 925.221 million), DJ (PKR 248.160 million), SP 500 (PKR 187.076 million), Natural Gas (PKR 154.284 million), Brent (PKR 151.556 million), Japan Equity (PKR 74.957million), Copper (PKR 30.573 million) and Palladium (PKR 28.769 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 9.353 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories