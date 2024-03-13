KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 213,965 tonnes of cargo comprising 180,553 tonnes of import cargo and 33,412 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 180,553 comprised of 74,170 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,580 tonnes of Lentils, 27,303 tonnes of Wheat &7 7,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 33,412 comprised of 26,897 tonnes of Containerized

Cargo, 27 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 50 tonnes of Rice & 6,438 tonnes of Talc Powder.

-Nearly, 6869 containers comprising of 4741 containers import and 2128 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1581 of 20’s and 1533 of 40’s loaded while 32 of 20’s and 31 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 675 of 20’s and 311 of 40’s loaded containers while 07 of 20’s and 412 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely X-Press Pisces, Cma Cgm Nabucco & Seaspan Oceania berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 02 ships namely Cosco Glory & Hout sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Beira-IV and Crested Eagle left the Port on Tuesday, while two more ships, Yongheng Ocean and Kiso are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 128,424 tonnes, comprising 95,803 tonnes imports cargo and 32,621 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,927 Containers (425 TEUs Imports and 1,502 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Melody and Dravin & another edible oil carrier ‘Rhine’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, LPG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and LCT are respectively on today, 12th March, & two more ships, Maersk Cape Town and San Francisco Bridge are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 13th March, 2024.

