Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (March 12, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 278.83 281.47 AED 75.59 76.33
EURO 303.37 306.33 SAR 74.15 74.86
GBP 355.47 358.84 INTERBANK 0.00 0.00
JPY 1.86 1.89
=========================================================================
