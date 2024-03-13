KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 12, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Chemtran- Disc Transmarine 08-03-2024
slonian Mogas
OP-3 M.t Disc Pakistan National
Lahore Crude Oil Ship.Corpt 09-03-2024
B-1 Marmotas Disc Alpine Marine 10-03-2024
Chemical Service
B-2/B-3 Aikaterini Load Talc Swift 08-03-2024
Powder Shipping
B-5 Morning Disc Wheat Ocean 28-02-2024
in Bulk Services
B-10 B-11 Seapower II Disc Bulk Shipping 09-03-2024
Wheat Agencies
B-11/B-12 Dolce Vita Disc North Star 07-03-2024
Wheat International
B-13/B-14 Yangze 8?Disc Ocean 10-03-2024
Wheat Service
B-14/B-15 Alora Disc Wheat Ocean 05-02-2024
in Bulk Services
B-16/B-17 Ince Ege Disc Disc 29-02-2024
Wheat General Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-18 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-25 African Disc Seatrade 02-03-2024
Owl Lentils Shipping
B-26-B/27 Navios Disc Load Oceansea 10-03-2024
Bahamas Container Shipping
B-28-B/29 Express Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd 10-03-2024
Argentina Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/ X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeder 11-03-2024
Saptl-1 Pisces Container Shipping
Saptl-2/ Seaspan D/L Cosco Shipping 11-03-2024
Saptl-3 Oceania Container Line Pak
Saptl-4 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm 11-03-2024
Nabucco Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Navios 12-03-2024 Disc Load Oceansea Shipping
Bhamas Container Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Mindoro 12-03-2024 L/15000 Alpine Marine
Star Naphtha Services
Green ace 12-03-2024 D/L Container International
Shipping & Port
X-Press 12-03-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Odyssey Shipping
Xin Quan Zhou 12-03-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
SpilKartini 12-03-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Pvt Ltd
Gfs Giselle 12-03-2024 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company
Eternity C 12-03-2024 D/16031 Seatrade Shipping
Chickpeas
Blue Phoenix 13-03-2024 L/4000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company
Kota Loceng 13-03-2024 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Msc Spring Iii 13-03-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Anka Sky 13-03-2024 L/6 Container Gulf Maritime
Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco Glory 12-03-2024 Container Ship -
Hout 12-03-2024 Rice -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Crested Steel coil GAC Mar. 10th, 2024
Eagle
MW-2 Eagle Rice East Wind Mar. 10th, 2024
MW-4 Madison Coal GSA Mar. 10th, 2024
Eagle
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Menomonee Coal East Wind Mar. 11th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Yongheng Palm oil Alpine Mar. 10th, 2024
Ocean
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Mar. 12th, 2024
Aria-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Fame Soya Ocean Mar. 11th, 2024
Been Seed Service
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL Kiso Chemicals Alpine Mar. 11th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Beira-IV Container MSC PAK Mar. 12th, 2024
Crested Eagle Steel coil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Yongheng
Ocean Palm oil Alpine Mar. 12th, 2024
Kiso Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Melody Rice Star Shipping Mar. 12th, 2024
Dravin LPG M. International -do-
Crater Wheat Alpine Waiting for berths
Grammy General Sea Hawk -do-
Brtava Cargo
Evriali Cement Asia Marine -do-
Khaipur Gasoline Alpine -do-
FSM LPG Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Rhine Palm oil Alpine Mar. 12th, 2024
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC Mar. 13th, 2024
San Francisco
Bridge Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Comments