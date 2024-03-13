Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 12, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Chemtran- Disc Transmarine 08-03-2024 slonian Mogas OP-3 M.t Disc Pakistan National Lahore Crude Oil Ship.Corpt 09-03-2024 B-1 Marmotas Disc Alpine Marine 10-03-2024 Chemical Service B-2/B-3 Aikaterini Load Talc Swift 08-03-2024 Powder Shipping B-5 Morning Disc Wheat Ocean 28-02-2024 in Bulk Services B-10 B-11 Seapower II Disc Bulk Shipping 09-03-2024 Wheat Agencies B-11/B-12 Dolce Vita Disc North Star 07-03-2024 Wheat International B-13/B-14 Yangze 8?Disc Ocean 10-03-2024 Wheat Service B-14/B-15 Alora Disc Wheat Ocean 05-02-2024 in Bulk Services B-16/B-17 Ince Ege Disc Disc 29-02-2024 Wheat General Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-18 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-25 African Disc Seatrade 02-03-2024 Owl Lentils Shipping B-26-B/27 Navios Disc Load Oceansea 10-03-2024 Bahamas Container Shipping B-28-B/29 Express Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd 10-03-2024 Argentina Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/ X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeder 11-03-2024 Saptl-1 Pisces Container Shipping Saptl-2/ Seaspan D/L Cosco Shipping 11-03-2024 Saptl-3 Oceania Container Line Pak Saptl-4 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm 11-03-2024 Nabucco Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Navios 12-03-2024 Disc Load Oceansea Shipping Bhamas Container Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Mindoro 12-03-2024 L/15000 Alpine Marine Star Naphtha Services Green ace 12-03-2024 D/L Container International Shipping & Port X-Press 12-03-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Odyssey Shipping Xin Quan Zhou 12-03-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak SpilKartini 12-03-2024 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Pvt Ltd Gfs Giselle 12-03-2024 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Eternity C 12-03-2024 D/16031 Seatrade Shipping Chickpeas Blue Phoenix 13-03-2024 L/4000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company Kota Loceng 13-03-2024 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Msc Spring Iii 13-03-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Anka Sky 13-03-2024 L/6 Container Gulf Maritime Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cosco Glory 12-03-2024 Container Ship - Hout 12-03-2024 Rice - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Crested Steel coil GAC Mar. 10th, 2024 Eagle MW-2 Eagle Rice East Wind Mar. 10th, 2024 MW-4 Madison Coal GSA Mar. 10th, 2024 Eagle ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Menomonee Coal East Wind Mar. 11th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Yongheng Palm oil Alpine Mar. 10th, 2024 Ocean ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Mar. 12th, 2024 Aria-III ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Fame Soya Ocean Mar. 11th, 2024 Been Seed Service ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL EVTL Kiso Chemicals Alpine Mar. 11th, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Beira-IV Container MSC PAK Mar. 12th, 2024 Crested Eagle Steel coil GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Yongheng Ocean Palm oil Alpine Mar. 12th, 2024 Kiso Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Melody Rice Star Shipping Mar. 12th, 2024 Dravin LPG M. International -do- Crater Wheat Alpine Waiting for berths Grammy General Sea Hawk -do- Brtava Cargo Evriali Cement Asia Marine -do- Khaipur Gasoline Alpine -do- FSM LPG Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Rhine Palm oil Alpine Mar. 12th, 2024 Maersk Cape Town Container GAC Mar. 13th, 2024 San Francisco Bridge Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

