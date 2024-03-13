AIRLINK 62.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.44%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (March 12, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Chemtran-      Disc           Transmarine        08-03-2024
                  slonian        Mogas
OP-3              M.t            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Lahore         Crude Oil      Ship.Corpt         09-03-2024
B-1               Marmotas       Disc           Alpine Marine      10-03-2024
                                 Chemical       Service
B-2/B-3           Aikaterini     Load Talc      Swift              08-03-2024
                                 Powder         Shipping
B-5               Morning        Disc Wheat     Ocean              28-02-2024
                                 in Bulk        Services
B-10 B-11         Seapower II    Disc           Bulk Shipping      09-03-2024
                                 Wheat          Agencies
B-11/B-12         Dolce Vita     Disc           North Star         07-03-2024
                                 Wheat          International
B-13/B-14         Yangze         8?Disc         Ocean              10-03-2024
                                 Wheat          Service
B-14/B-15         Alora          Disc Wheat     Ocean              05-02-2024
                                 in Bulk        Services
B-16/B-17         Ince Ege       Disc           Disc               29-02-2024
                                 Wheat          General Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-18              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-25              African        Disc           Seatrade           02-03-2024
                  Owl            Lentils        Shipping
B-26-B/27         Navios         Disc Load      Oceansea           10-03-2024
                  Bahamas        Container      Shipping
B-28-B/29         Express        Disc Load      Hapag-Lloyd        10-03-2024
                  Argentina      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/          X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeder     11-03-2024
Saptl-1           Pisces         Container      Shipping
Saptl-2/          Seaspan        D/L            Cosco Shipping     11-03-2024
Saptl-3           Oceania        Container      Line Pak
Saptl-4           CmaCgm         D/L            CmaCgm             11-03-2024
                  Nabucco        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Navios            12-03-2024     Disc Load                  Oceansea Shipping
Bhamas                           Container                            Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Mindoro           12-03-2024     L/15000                        Alpine Marine
Star                             Naphtha                             Services
Green ace         12-03-2024     D/L Container                  International
                                                              Shipping & Port
X-Press           12-03-2024     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Odyssey                                                              Shipping
Xin Quan Zhou     12-03-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
SpilKartini       12-03-2024     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Gfs Giselle       12-03-2024     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Eternity C        12-03-2024     D/16031                    Seatrade Shipping
                                 Chickpeas
Blue Phoenix      13-03-2024     L/4000 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Kota Loceng       13-03-2024     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Msc Spring Iii    13-03-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Anka Sky          13-03-2024     L/6 Container                  Gulf Maritime
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco Glory       12-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
Hout              12-03-2024     Rice                                       -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Crested        Steel coil     GAC           Mar. 10th, 2024
                  Eagle
MW-2              Eagle          Rice           East Wind     Mar. 10th, 2024
MW-4              Madison        Coal           GSA           Mar. 10th, 2024
                  Eagle
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Menomonee      Coal           East Wind     Mar. 11th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Yongheng       Palm oil       Alpine        Mar. 10th, 2024
                  Ocean
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK       Mar. 12th, 2024
                  Aria-III
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Fame Soya      Ocean          Mar. 11th, 2024
                  Been Seed      Service
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL              Kiso           Chemicals      Alpine        Mar. 11th, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Beira-IV      Container      MSC PAK                      Mar. 12th, 2024
Crested Eagle     Steel coil     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Yongheng
Ocean             Palm oil       Alpine                       Mar. 12th, 2024
Kiso              Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Melody            Rice           Star Shipping                Mar. 12th, 2024
Dravin            LPG            M. International                        -do-
Crater            Wheat          Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Grammy            General        Sea Hawk                                -do-
Brtava            Cargo
Evriali           Cement         Asia Marine                             -do-
Khaipur           Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
FSM               LPG            Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Rhine             Palm oil       Alpine                       Mar. 12th, 2024
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                          Mar. 13th, 2024
San Francisco
Bridge            Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

