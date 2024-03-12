AIRLINK 61.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-6.28%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.84%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.64%)
DGKC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.23%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.41%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.91%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
HBL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 116.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.93%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.77%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-10.13%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.82%)
OGDC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.75%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.71%)
PIAA 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.72%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.19%)
PRL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.1%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
SEARL 52.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-4.17%)
SNGP 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.04%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.87%)
TPLP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.27%)
TRG 70.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.84%)
UNITY 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.57%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -106.5 (-1.57%)
BR30 22,575 Decreased By -560.7 (-2.42%)
KSE100 64,802 Decreased By -953.6 (-1.45%)
KSE30 21,748 Decreased By -264.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N’s Ishaq Dar formally assumes charge as foreign minister

  • Becomes Pakistan's 39th FM
BR Web Desk Published March 12, 2024 Updated March 12, 2024 02:19pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar formally assumed on Tuesday his role as the 39th foreign minister of the country.

The Foreign Office posted the development on social media platform X.

Dar was among the 19-member federal cabinet, who took the oath in a ceremony, on Monday, after his name was recommended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the portfolio.

Through a notification on Sunday, senators Ishaq Dar along with Musadik Malik were recommended to be appointed as federal ministers under clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution, as both will cease to be senators on March 12 following the end of their Senate term.

“Federal Ministers, notwithstanding that on ceasing to be members of the Senate of Pakistan on 12th March 2024, they, in terms of clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, shall continue in office as federal ministers,” read a notification with regard to the outgoing senators Dar and Malik.

Dar is a former finance minister and is regarded as the close confidant of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Foreign Office Ishaq Dar foreign minister

Comments

200 characters

PML-N’s Ishaq Dar formally assumes charge as foreign minister

Brokerage house sees ‘strong possibility’ of policy rate cut of 100bps in upcoming MPC

Tight gas, undersea oil and gas reserves: PM speaks of criticality of investment

Gazans break fast without ‘joy of Ramazan’ as Israel aggression continues

Amid economic challenges, President Zardari decides not to draw his salary

Oil up as Middle East tensions persist, demand concerns cap gains

Unemployed Afghans risk death and debt in hunt for gold

Houthi missiles fired at ship in Red Sea, US military says

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Cabinet takes stock of situation

Read more stories