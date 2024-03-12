PML-N’s Ishaq Dar formally assumes charge as foreign minister

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar formally assumed on Tuesday his role as the 39th foreign minister of the country.

The Foreign Office posted the development on social media platform X.

Dar was among the 19-member federal cabinet, who took the oath in a ceremony, on Monday, after his name was recommended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the portfolio.

Through a notification on Sunday, senators Ishaq Dar along with Musadik Malik were recommended to be appointed as federal ministers under clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution, as both will cease to be senators on March 12 following the end of their Senate term.

“Federal Ministers, notwithstanding that on ceasing to be members of the Senate of Pakistan on 12th March 2024, they, in terms of clause 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, shall continue in office as federal ministers,” read a notification with regard to the outgoing senators Dar and Malik.

Dar is a former finance minister and is regarded as the close confidant of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.