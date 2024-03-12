AIRLINK 66.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.53%)
BOP 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.91%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
DGKC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
FFBL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
FFL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
HUBC 117.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.07%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 125.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.25%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PIAA 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.05%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.36%)
PRL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.34%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
SEARL 54.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.62%)
SNGP 64.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.11%)
SSGC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TPLP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
UNITY 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 6,762 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,958 Decreased By -177.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 65,380 Decreased By -375.8 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,911 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil hovering around 8-month highs as stronger rivals offset lower exports

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 10:34am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were little changed on Tuesday after closing at near 8-month highs in the previous session, as stronger rival oils and crude oil prices offset a decline in exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 4 ringgit, or 0.10%, to 4,135 ringgit ($883.92) during early trade.

Malaysian palm oil up

The contract closed at its highest levels since July 24, 2023 on Monday.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract added 0.39%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.21%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices rose in early Asian trading, but price moves were limited as the market waited for monthly reports from oil agencies.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of February dwindled to their lowest levels in seven months as production hit a 10-month low, offsetting the slowdown in exports, the industry regulator said on Monday.

  • Inventories at the end of February fell 5% from the previous month to 1.92 million metric tons, crude palm oil production declined 10.18% to 1.26 million tons, while exports plunged 24.75% to 1.02 million tons, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-10 rose 6.8% to 382,640 tons from 358,365 tons shipped during the previous month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

  • Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports during the same period rose 6.2% from a month ago to 325,543 tons.

  • Palm oil may rise into 4,190-4,242 ringgit per metric ton, as it has resumed its uptrend within a rising channel, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil hovering around 8-month highs as stronger rivals offset lower exports

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories