Palm oil hovering around 8-month highs as stronger rivals offset lower exports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were little changed on Tuesday after closing at near 8-month highs in the previous session, as stronger rival oils and crude oil prices offset a decline in exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 4 ringgit, or 0.10%, to 4,135 ringgit ($883.92) during early trade.

Malaysian palm oil up

The contract closed at its highest levels since July 24, 2023 on Monday.

Fundamentals