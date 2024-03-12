Tackling unfair marketing practices

EDITORIAL: Today’s digital age is defined by the rising impact that social media platforms have had on all spheres of life, completely transforming the way we connect to the world.

This ecosystem has also witnessed the rise of social media influencers, individuals who amass large followings over whom they wield significant influence, which they then leverage to endorse products, share experiences and shape trends, creating a symbiotic relationship with brands and followers.

With social media influencers becoming integral players in the modern marketing landscape, it goes without saying that they should now also shoulder the responsibility of upholding ethical standards when it comes to ensuring transparency and authenticity in their promotional activities.

Unfortunately, there has been a rising trend globally — with Pakistan being no exception — of social media stars flouting ethical and legal principles when endorsing and advertising products, precipitating the need for regulators to play their role in keeping consumer safety and protection paramount.

In this regard, the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP’s) recent warning to influencers, content creators and advertisers against making false and misleading endorsements while taking part in advertising campaigns, is highly welcome.

As pointed out by the watchdog, there have been numerous instances of influencers and celebrities using their social media platforms to make endorsements that are deceptive and where they do not disclose their material connection to the product being endorsed, which involves clarifying whether they have been paid to provide their testimonials or whether they are actual users of the product in question.

As the CCP has emphasised, such promotional activities are violations of Section 10 of the Competition Act 2010 that relates to deceptive marketing practices.

The reality is that this kind of deception on the part of influencers not only encroaches upon consumer rights, it can also result in harm to competing businesses, creating a less-than-ideal business environment, where unfair competition and undermining of consumer trust become the norm.

One of the major challenges facing our emerging e-commerce landscape is the lack of trust among consumers and loss of credibility of businesses that inevitably follows when customers feel deceived or misled by online promotional campaigns, hindering the growth of the sector, something that our already struggling economy can ill-afford.

For too long, the concept of consumer rights in Pakistan has remained a lofty ideal rather than a tangible reality for many citizens. Despite the existence of laws and regulatory bodies aimed at protecting consumers, the ground reality paints a stark picture of challenges and shortcomings in safeguarding consumer interests. In the context of social media marketing, younger consumers become especially vulnerable as they may not understand the full implications of the endorsements they encounter online.

It is clear that the limited awareness and understanding of consumer rights among the general populace has become a pressing issue as too many Pakistani consumers lack knowledge regarding their rights and how they could assert them effectively, leading to a situation where businesses and influencers find it easy to get away with unfair practices. Given this, the CCP urging consumers to remain vigilant and report deceptive advertising, while much-needed, is just not enough. It is also essential that efforts are made to create awareness among the public about what constitutes deceptive marketing and what avenues consumers could avail if they need to report any infringement.

By holding influencers and businesses accountable for any illegal action through strict penalties, we can ensure that the Pakistani digital landscape remains a trustworthy space for all. This could also help foster a robust consumer rights landscape in the country, where regulatory bodies, businesses, influencers and consumers all play a role in promoting transparency, accountability and ethical conduct.

