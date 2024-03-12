KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR37.781 billion and the number of lots traded was 27.559.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 20.832 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.486 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.653 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.206 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.734 billion), Silver (PKR 1.287 billion), SP 500 (PKR 711.819 million), Japan Equity (PKR 252.230 million), DJ (PKR 216.921 million), Natural Gas (PKR 148.252 million), Brent (PKR 101.490 million),Palladium (PKR 86.845 million) and Copper (PKR 62.075 million).In Agricultural commodities, 31lots of cotton amounting to PKR 54.701 million were traded.

