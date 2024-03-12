AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Official spot rate unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained sluggish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained sluggish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund.

Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

