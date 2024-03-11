AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-11

Official highlights importance of role of auditors, global audit standards

Press Release Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

FAISALABAD: Director General Audit Power Sheikh Nadeem Amjad has said that the role of auditors is very important to improve the performance of any organization and protect it from possible financial irregularities. It is the responsibility of the audit department to review the company’s accounts and prepare them according to international audit standards; he was addressing a review meeting held at the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Headquarters here on Sunday.

He showed satisfaction over the Fesco’s accounts, audit and financial records and said that Fesco is taking measures to reduce losses and increase recovery while customer satisfaction are worthy of emulation.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fesco Muhammad Amir said that Fesco has achieved the targets set by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) in recovery and losses. Strong measures are being adopted to promote corporate culture in the company, in which the use of modern technology has been given priority. State-of-the-art regional Customer Services and mobile app “Fesco Light” have been introduced to redress consumers complaints and provide quality service to them.

He further said that Human Resources, Audit and Legal departments are being aligned with modern requirements. In order to provide the best services to the customers, significant investment has been made in the distribution system, the grid and lines have been upgraded. Fesco also follows modern and international standards in the audit department.

Chief of Audit Nazir Ahmed, GM Technical Aamir Mehboob Elahi, DG Admin Athar Ayub Chaudhry, PD Construction Abrar Ahmed, PD (GSC) Muhammad Rashid, Director (S&I) Syed Muhammad Saleem Shah, PD. (GSO) Rao Muhammad Ali, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed, and Superintending Engineers of Operation Circles were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FESCO Audit Sheikh Nadeem Amjad auditors global audit standards

Comments

200 characters

Official highlights importance of role of auditors, global audit standards

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

PPP’s Zardari sworn in as 14th President of Pakistan

Xi, Raeesi congratulate Zardari

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

‘Ramazan package’ increased

‘Collecting funds from IESCO accounts’: IHC issues contempt notices to FBR officials

‘FPCCI to take up KP’s energy issues with Centre’

Palestinians: Saudi King urges world community to halt brutal crimes

Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, UAE today

Read more stories