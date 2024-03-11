Abid Qadri elected president POA

LAHORE: Additional IG Abid Qadri (retd) has been elected as the President of Pakistan Olympic Association. Qadri visited the office of Pakistan Olympic Association and officially took charge of the post as Chairman.

Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board and Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara and Chief Sports Officer DIG Athar Ismail visited the office of Pakistan Olympic Association and on behalf of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, both officers congratulated Abid Qadri on his selection as Chairman Pakistan Olympic Association and presented a bouquet. Senior police officers gave a message of good wishes to Abid Qadri on behalf of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

Abid Qadri also toured both officers to Pakistan Olympic Association and briefed them about the historical items, shields, prizes, uniforms and other antiques presented in the gallery. Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Riaz Nazir Gara and Chief Sports Officer Athar Ismail also wrote their comments in the visitor’s book.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024