AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-11

Abid Qadri elected president POA

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

LAHORE: Additional IG Abid Qadri (retd) has been elected as the President of Pakistan Olympic Association. Qadri visited the office of Pakistan Olympic Association and officially took charge of the post as Chairman.

Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board and Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara and Chief Sports Officer DIG Athar Ismail visited the office of Pakistan Olympic Association and on behalf of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, both officers congratulated Abid Qadri on his selection as Chairman Pakistan Olympic Association and presented a bouquet. Senior police officers gave a message of good wishes to Abid Qadri on behalf of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

Abid Qadri also toured both officers to Pakistan Olympic Association and briefed them about the historical items, shields, prizes, uniforms and other antiques presented in the gallery. Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Riaz Nazir Gara and Chief Sports Officer Athar Ismail also wrote their comments in the visitor’s book.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Olympic Association Additional IG Abid Qadri POA

Comments

200 characters

Abid Qadri elected president POA

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

PPP’s Zardari sworn in as 14th President of Pakistan

Xi, Raeesi congratulate Zardari

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

‘Ramazan package’ increased

‘Collecting funds from IESCO accounts’: IHC issues contempt notices to FBR officials

‘FPCCI to take up KP’s energy issues with Centre’

Palestinians: Saudi King urges world community to halt brutal crimes

Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, UAE today

Read more stories