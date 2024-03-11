Nawabshah car-truck collision: Five wedding guests killed, 12 injured

NAWABSHAH: Five marriage party guests were killed and 12 others injured in Nawabshah car-truck collision, police said Sunday.

As per details, the accident occurred in Nawabshah, where a car carrying a wedding guests rammed into a truck, leaving two dead initially. However, three more succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to five and 12 others sustained injuries.

Moreover, police officials said that three injured were in critical condition whereas the truck driver had been arrested.