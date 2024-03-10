Hamas chief says still open to Gaza truce talks as Ramadan starts

GAZA STRIP: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said Sunday the Palestinian militant group was still open to talks with Israel, after mediators have so far failed to secure a Ramadan truce in the Gaza war.

"I say clearly that the one who bears responsibility for not reaching an agreement is the occupation (Israel)... However, I say that we are open to continuing negotiations," Haniyeh said in a televised speech as Muslim nations announced the start of the fasting month.