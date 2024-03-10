AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Two killed as bomb rips through Peshawar market

  • Authorities say the bomb was mounted on a motorcycle
BR Web Desk Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 10:22am

A bomb blast near Peshawar’s Board Bazaar on Sunday left at least two people dead, Aaj News reported.

Authorities said the bomb was mounted on a motorcycle. The explosion happened on Nasir Bagh Road, one of the city's main routes.

As soon as the explosion was reported, a large police contingent arrived at the scene.

The explosion claimed the lives of two persons and injured one. The deceased were taken to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The person injured in the blast is said to be in a critical state.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, at least three people were riding the motorcycle.

Over the past year, there has been an uptick in militant incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). One of the cities in the province most impacted by the most recent terror wave is Peshawar.

The spike in terror events has led Pakistan to step up counterterrorism operations against militants in the province.

At least 10 terrorists were killed in two separate operations by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement that the operations took place on Friday and Saturday.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan's security forces "remain committed and determined to secure its borders and eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country."

