Sports Print 2024-03-10

PCB chairman seeks upgradation of 3 stadiums

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presided over an important meeting, at the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, regarding the upgradation of three major venues in the country.

The meeting was attended by National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) representatives, Director Infrastructure PCB Nasir Hameed and others.

Chairman PCB emphasized the need for the upgradation, of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, National Stadium Karachi and Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi, to be completed before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In this regard, the concerned authorities have been asked to submit comprehensive plan for the upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore within three days, followed by the plans for the other two venues.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said that the fans should be facilitated at all cost and their ease must be kept in mind while devising the upgradation plan. The seating capacity of Gaddafi stadium should be increased and this upgradation process must be swift without compromising on the quality.

PCB Gaddafi Stadium NESPAK PCB chairman Nasir Hameed Mohsin Naqvi

