Marwat levels wild allegation against Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of orchestrating an assassination plot against him.

Talking to journalists outside parliament house, he said that claimed that the first female chief minister Punjab had hired “contract killers” to target him.

He further claimed that the contract to assassinate him was not just a verbal threat but involved tangible financial transactions, as ‘Maryam had authorised a payment for the sinister plan, and the transaction had taken place in Dubai’.

The PTI leader claimed that the chief minister’s involvement came to light through intercepted telephone conversations, which he intended to share with relevant investigation authorities.

