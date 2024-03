ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly slapped a ban on the export of bananas and onions till April 15, 2024, apparently, to control their prices during the month of Ramazan.

The government has issued directions to the concerned departments not to issue a certificate allowing the export of bananas and onions.

The prices of onions and bananas have increased by 34 per cent and seven per cent respectively within last one week.

