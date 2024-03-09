AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
PRGMEA signs MoU with GBCC

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) to foster bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. The agreement aims to strengthen commercial and industrial ties between the private sectors of both nations.

The MoU was signed by PRGMEA Central Chairman Mubashar Naseer Butt and GBCC President Dr Nasir Awan MBE DL, representing their respective organizations. The signing took place during a networking dinner held in honour of the UK Inward Trade Mission delegation at a hotel. The event facilitated engaging conversations and networking opportunities between industry leaders from Pakistan and the UK.

Under the terms of the MoU, both GBCC and PRGMEA have committed to establishing a dependable and beneficial relationship between the two countries. This includes fostering effective relations between the two organizations by promoting cooperation among industrialists, businessmen, and entrepreneurs from both nations.

Mubashar Naseer Butt emphasized the importance of enhancing growth and interaction between the two organizations, highlighting the mutual benefits of the memorandum. He stressed the need for maximum dissemination of information to further promote trade and industry, benefiting exporters, industrialists, and entrepreneurs from both countries.

PRGMEA regional chairman Ahmad Hanif announced plans for organizing meetings between the business communities of Pakistan and the UK to facilitate interactive sessions and explore potential sectors for joint ventures, thereby enhancing bilateral trade.

GBCC President Dr Nasir Awan expressed the chamber’s commitment to supporting local businesses in Birmingham, UK, and acknowledged PRGMEA’s role in representing Pakistan’s readymade garments industry. Both organizations pledged to extend support, cooperation, and assistance to each other for the overall benefit of their respective countries.

Additionally, they agreed to develop strategic proposals and recommendations to promote trading and industrial activities, as well as to collaborate on exhibitions aimed at promoting trade and industry in their respective countries. Joint efforts will also be made to address bureaucratic hurdles and facilitate bilateral activities among members of both organizations.

