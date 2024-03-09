AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
Floods of 2022: Speakers honour resilient women

Press Release Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: In a poignant gathering commemorating International Women’s Day, speakers honouring the resilient women during the floods of 2022, emphasized the crucial need for community preparedness in the face of natural disasters, shedding light on the often-overlooked violations of women’s rights during such calamities.

The event, organised by Indus Consortium (IC) in collaboration with OXFAM, paid tribute to the remarkable bravery displayed by women during the devastating floods of 2022. Aptly named in honour of these courageous women, the day served as a platform for reflection, discussion, and celebration.

Shereen Mustafa, Secretary of Education Sindh, highlighted the extensive damage caused by the 2022 floods, with over nineteen thousand schools and countless homes destroyed. She emphasized the importance of addressing human security concerns and outlined ongoing efforts to rebuild and repair infrastructure, including the establishment of tent schools and the reconstruction of thousands of educational facilities.

Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director (Operations) of PDMA, underscored the collaborative nature of disaster preparedness, acknowledging the critical role played by organizations like the Indus Consortium. He reassured attendees of the government’s commitment to handling future disasters effectively.

Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, lamented the lack of comprehensive information about the 2022 disaster and highlighted the need for active engagement from all sectors of society, including university students, in relief efforts.

Shazia Nizamani, representing the Sindh Women Lawyers Alliance, emphasized the importance of documenting women’s rights violations during disasters, citing instances of early marriage due to economic hardships post-flood. She urged for increased awareness and intervention to protect vulnerable women and girls.

The event also featured insightful contributions from Khalida Mallah, National Representative RSH, and Dr Raza Ali Khan, Chairman of the Department of Economics and Management Sciences at NED University. Hussain Jarwar, CEO of Indus Consortium, conveyed a vote of thanks, while Anchor Lailla Nisar moderated the engaging panel discussions.

