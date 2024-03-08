AIRLINK 61.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.26%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
DGKC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1%)
FCCL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.94%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
HUBC 116.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.06%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.19%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.19%)
MLCF 37.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.6%)
PAEL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.03%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.52%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 53.11 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.13%)
SNGP 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.61%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (9.6%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,777 Increased By 12 (0.18%)
BR30 22,969 Increased By 45 (0.2%)
KSE100 65,825 Increased By 222.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 22,051 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.28%)
World

Israeli offensive in Gaza’s Rafah ‘cannot be allowed to happen’: UN

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 02:59pm

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that an Israeli offensive in Gaza’s border town of Rafah could not be allowed to happen because it would cause massive loss of life.

US to build temporary port to deliver Gaza aid

“Should Israel launch its threatened military offensive into Rafah, where 1.5 million people have been displaced in deplorable, subhuman conditions, any ground assault on Rafah would incur massive loss of life and would heighten the risk of further atrocity crimes,” said Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office spokesperson.

“This must not be allowed to happen.”

UNITED NATIONS Gaza Rafah UN Human Rights Office

