Mar 08, 2024
World

Former British PM Theresa May to stand down at next election

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 01:32pm
Photo: Reuters
LONDON: Former British Prime Minister Theresa May will not stand for re-election to parliament, she said on Friday, becoming the latest member of the governing Conservative Party to say they will not be a candidate at an election expected later this year.

“Since stepping down as Prime Minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again and having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking,” she said in a statement to her local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser.

Cameron in Falklands for first UK FM visit in 30 years

“These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time. “Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that, looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP (Member of Parliament) in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve.”

