Palm oil tracks rival oils higher, set for more than 3% weekly gain

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday amid higher edible and crude oil prices, and are headed for a more than 3% weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 48 ringgit, or 1.18% to 4,119 ringgit ($878.63) a metric ton in morning trade, the highest intraday price reached since July 27.

It had gained 0.27% during overnight trade.

The contract is set for a weekly gain of around 3.6%, fuelled by tight supply and optimism over palm demand.

