AIRLINK 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.67%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.33%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
HBL 115.44 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.51%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.96%)
KOSM 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.63%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
OGDC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 115.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.54%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.99%)
SEARL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
SNGP 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.79%)
SSGC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
TELE 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (9.37%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
TRG 72.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.76%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.78%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 20.9 (0.31%)
BR30 23,025 Increased By 100.6 (0.44%)
KSE100 65,901 Increased By 298 (0.45%)
KSE30 22,083 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tracks rival oils higher, set for more than 3% weekly gain

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 11:01am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday amid higher edible and crude oil prices, and are headed for a more than 3% weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 48 ringgit, or 1.18% to 4,119 ringgit ($878.63) a metric ton in morning trade, the highest intraday price reached since July 27.

It had gained 0.27% during overnight trade.

Malaysian palm oil futures rise

The contract is set for a weekly gain of around 3.6%, fuelled by tight supply and optimism over palm demand.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.33%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.96%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade increased 0.78%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices rose on Friday, driven by growing demand in the United States and China, the world’s biggest oil consumers, and as the US Federal Reserve gave a positive signal on possibility of rate cuts.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.32% against the dollar. It rose as much as 0.6% earlier in the session, the highest since Jan. 16.

  • Palm oil may break resistance at 4,106 ringgit and climb into a range of 4,106-4,158 ringgit per metric ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil tracks rival oils higher, set for more than 3% weekly gain

Intra-day update: rupee sees gain against US dollar

IMF ready for formulation of ‘new medium-term programme’, responds to PTI’s letter

19 essential commodities: Subsidy being provided to the poor, PM told

President Dr Arif Alvi presented with farewell guard of honour

X factor: Social media platform ban hits businesses, news in Pakistan

Zardari will become President: PM

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Read more stories